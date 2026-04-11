The price of gas is more than a number on a sign. It is a story—a story of decisions made far away but felt right here at home. Every time we pull up to the pump, we are not just buying fuel—we are paying for policy, conflict, and economics we did not create but cannot escape.

For some, gas is an inconvenience. For others, it is a burden. It is the difference between getting to work or calling out, between taking your child where they need to go or staying home. What happens across the world does not stay there. It travels through markets and pipelines, and suddenly what was distant becomes personal.

Gas prices quietly reshape lives. Higher today than yesterday, they bring stress, sacrifice, and uncertainty. Not everyone feels the increase the same way. Those with means adjust, but those without margin absorb the weight. The working class, the elderly, the single parent, the small business owner—they feel it first and longest.

The real cost is not just dollars. It is the anxiety of stretching every mile, every paycheck, every decision. In a growing city like Nashville, where costs are already rising, gas prices become pressure—and pressure reveals what systems are built on.

We cannot control global markets, but we can demand awareness, accountability, and leadership that considers everyday people. In the end, it’s not just about what you put in your tank—it’s about what it takes out of your life.

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, TN, an educator for over 27 years, a community leader, and a passionate advocate for justice, equity, and democracy.