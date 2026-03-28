Enough already with government shutdowns

This latest government shutdown is a Democrats versus Republicans blame game. Yes, it is unacceptable that we’re having another one, and yes, it ought to be against the law that government employees who work don’t get paid but politicians who exploit this faithful labor as bargaining chips, do.

For weeks we’ve seen mile-long lines in airports around the country with a daily litany of how Transportation Safety Administration agents quit or didn’t come to work because they haven’t been paid. Be clear: I understand Democrats are holding Homeland Security funding hostage to get ICE reforms; and, I understand President Trump and the Republicans are not budging. What I don’t understand is why/how we keep being at this same impasse.

With all this understanding I’m trying to get around politics and political differences, I am baffled why our “government” keeps forgetting to put its workers first. TSA folks have a tough job all day every day—keeping us safe, discarding what we brought but shouldn’t have, enduring attitudes when we have to be groped in private places, and repeating “ EVERY THING from your pockets” a million times—to send untrained ICE agents into airports to help seems like the ultimate insult considering they prompted the funding standoff in the first place.

I have three helpful government-funding suggestions: first, we, the people, must insist that lawmakers create laws that affect them first so when they don’t play nice and get along, they feel the effects first. Trust me, if they work for the wages average Americans do, go five weeks without pay and try to pay their mortgage and utilities, buy food and gas to get to work, I suspect there would be no more shutdowns.

Second, we, the people must stop electing folks who are more loyal to party than people. Consider if it’s right and makes sense, let’s do it instead of if I didn’t come up with the idea, it must be a bad one.

Finally, we must hold ALL our elected officials accountable. When they don’t listen, won’t answer our calls, don’t show up at town halls, aren’t responsive, leave town without fixing what’s broken, don’t re-elect them. It’s called public service for a reason.

Meanwhile, as election season ramps up, remember that those brave enough to run for public office aren’t perfect. We don’t need or expect them to be but they must listen, be honest, honorable, responsive, have good sense, and want to serve and make the world better.

We mustn’t forget — if these folks aren’t committed and nice now, power won’t transform them. Poet Maya Angelou was right: “when people show you who they are, believe them.” What we see is what we will get.

Here’s an undisputed truth: elections are important. This time, every time, so find your polling place early and be informed and prepared. If you don’t vote, please hush. We, the people, will be too busy governing to hear whining and complaining.