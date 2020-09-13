Watch the 2020 NAACP Virtual Convention Live this Week Starting Sept. 13th

The 111th NAACP National Convention begins September 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. and will be available to view online.

Social activists, industry leaders, and public servants will join thousands of NAACP members and supporters in making an action plan to improve, protect, and change communities.

The convention runs Sunday, September 13 through Saturday, September 26th and will include pivotal discussions focusing on the impacts of COVID-19, social justice, stabilizing economics, and education in communities.

The NAACP hopes mobilize voters across the country to go from protest to the polls.

Convention is open to all and complimentary to watch. Click the link below to view our dynamic events and join the conversations.

CLICK HERE

To watch live and add reminders to your calendar(Press ctrl and click on “click here”)