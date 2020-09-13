Watch the 2020 NAACP Virtual Convention Live this Week Starting Sept. 13th

The 111th NAACP National Convention begins September 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. and will be available to view online.
Social activists, industry leaders, and public servants will join thousands of NAACP members and supporters in making an action plan to improve, protect, and change communities.
The convention runs Sunday, September 13 through Saturday, September 26th and will include pivotal discussions focusing on the impacts of COVID-19, social justice, stabilizing economics, and education in communities.
The NAACP hopes mobilize voters across the country to go from protest to the polls.
Convention is open to all and complimentary to watch. Click the link below to view our dynamic events and join the conversations.
|CLICK HERE
To watch live and add reminders to your calendar(Press ctrl and click on “click here”)
|Sunday, Sept 13
|ACT-SO Awards Ceremony Rebroadcast
|4:00pm
|Public Opening Address
|6:00pm
|Monday, Sept 14
|Criminal Justice Conversation
|6:00pm
|Tuesday, Sept 15
|Youth Conversation
|7:00pm
|Wednesday, Sept 16
|Labor Conversation
|6:00pm
|Thursday, Sept 17
|Health & Wealth Conversation
|6:30pm
|Friday, Sept 18
|Where Do We Go From Here?: Part One
|3:00pm
|Where Do We Go From Here?: Part Two
|4:00pm
|All In: The Fight for Democracy
|5:00pm
|Monday, Sept 21
|Youth Region 7 Meeting
|6:00pm
|Youth Region 3 Meeting
|8:00pm
|Tuesday, Sept 22
|Youth Region 5 Meeting
|6:30pm
|Youth Region 1 Meeting
|8:30pm
|Region 7 Meeting
|6:30pm
|Region 3 Meeting
|8:30pm
|Wednesday, Sept 23
|Youth Region 2 Meeting
|7:00pm
|Youth Region 6 Meeting
|8:30pm
|Region 5 Meeting
|7:00pm
|Region 1 Meeting
|8:30pm
|Thursday, Sept 24
|Youth Region 4 Meeting
|6:00pm
|Region 2 Meeting
|6:00pm
|Region 4 Meeting
|7:30pm
|Region 6 Meeting
|9:00pm
|Saturday, Sept 26
|Resolutions Plenary
|10:00am