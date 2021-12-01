NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) –Why We Can’t Wait announced that they received a technology grant of $10,000 from Fifth Third Bank, National Association. This is one of 13 grants the Bank made to schools and nonprofit organizations that have active engagement with the new digital Young Bankers Club program, its signature financial education program for fifth-grade students.



“At WWCW we are dedicated to empowering and developing youth to be productive citizens in society,” said Executive Director Darrell Caldwell. “Focusing on professional development, making good choices, and understanding how to manage money is one of our goals. Fifth Third Bank’s Young Banker Club’s program is delivered virtually with classroom coaching at WWCW. YBC teaches kids how to budget, save, and make smart financial decisions, hone math skills, and career choices related to lifestyles. This program is a welcomed addition to our existing curriculum and prepares tomorrows leaders-today.”



“Making an impact on the lives of many, Young Bankers Club serves over 300 local students, and thousands nation-wide,” said regional president David Briggs. This grant enables WWCW to purchase more technology tools for hundreds of students.”



First offered in 2004, the Fifth Third Young Bankers Club was redesigned earlier this year as a digital program to deliver an accommodating experience for virtual or classroom learning. It is offered to schools and community organizations at no cost, and easy registration is available at www.53.com/ybc.