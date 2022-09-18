William Fairfax of the prominent Fairfax family has sadly passed away, unexpectedly.

Statement of The Fairfax Family on the Passing of William Anthony Fairfax, Jr.

The Fairfax Family is heartbroken to announce that our beautiful and brilliant William Anthony Fairfax, Jr. passed away from this earthly life at the age of 24 on September 9, 2022.



William passed peacefully, though unexpectedly, of natural causes at his home in Washington, D.C.



A spectacular and inspiring human being, William dedicated his entire life to uplifting all those around him and to living the highest values of his faith, family, and our nation.



William served in The White House as Press Assistant to Vice President Kamala Harris. Most recently, he worked as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



A Maryland and Prince George’s County native, William was a proud and distinguished product of Episcopal Center for Children, Chelsea School, Crossland and Frederick Douglass High Schools, and Claflin University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), where he was one of the finest and most recognizable student-leaders in the history of that University. In addition to his many other service endeavors, he was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

A celebration of William’s spectacular life will be held on Thursday, 09/22/2022.

The Viewing will commence at 9:30AM followed by the 11:00AM service at the

historic African Methodist Episcopal Church,

7707 Allentown Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744.

William is survived by an exceptionally large, close, and loving family, including his father William Fairfax, Sr., his mother Mrs. Kimberly Fairfax, and his sisters Kennedy and Karrington Fairfax, his devoted grandmother, Delores Fairfax and cousin, Justin E. Fairfax, Esq., 41st Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.