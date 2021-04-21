Women in Business Webinar – April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Join us for a lively discussion about customer service, work culture, and the ever-changing landscape of brick + mortar businesses. We’ll also discuss taking that initial leap to start your business and the other ones that come from recognizing new opportunities.
Be inspired while learning from four amazing women business owners – Linda Roberts, Holly Williams, Judith Bright, and Amber Thomas – moderated by StyleBlueprint’s founder, Liza Graves.
• This free webinar requires registration.
• Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. CDT
• One hour long
• Discussion + Q&A
• Limited virtual seats available
