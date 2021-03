Nikki Giovanni is a well-known poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator from Knoxville. Among her awards are the Langston Hughes Medal and the NAACP Image Award. She was been nominated for a Grammy Award and is one of Oprah Winfrey’s 25 living legends.

Please make a donation to support the Black press and journalism produced by The TN Tribune by visiting https://tntribune.com/donate/