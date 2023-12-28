NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has announced it received a $50,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support the Family Learning Center and Dress for Success Nashville programs.

“YWCA is thrilled to receive this transformative grant from Truist Foundation, a resounding investment in the empowerment of women,” said Sharon K. Roberson, President and CEO of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee. “This extraordinary contribution will resonate through the corridors of our Dress for Success and Family Learning Center programs, providing crucial support for empowerment.”

This grant will strengthen and expand YWCA’s Family Learning Center (FLC) and Dress for Success programs. The FLC helps individuals and families break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and illiteracy by increasing their access to education and economic opportunities. Through comprehensive and culturally sensitive adult education and career services programming, adults can earn their High School Equivalency diplomas and improve their employment and earning potential.

YWCA’s Dress for Success Nashville program helps transition women to self-sufficiency by providing professional clothing, a network of support and career development tools. This suite of services supports their professional lives, so clients find and keep their jobs, build thriving careers, and prosper in the workplace.

“At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, so we’re proud to support workforce training and financial literacy programs that provide skill-building and economic advancement opportunities for hard-working individuals,” said Johnny Moore, Tennessee regional president for Truist.

For 125 years, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has helped women, girls, and families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee build safer, more self-sufficient lives. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Programs include Domestic Violence Services, Girls Inc. at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, AMEND Together, Dress for Success, the Family Learning Center, and Social Justice & Advocacy Programs. For more information, visit www.ywcanashville.com, follow us on twitter @YWCANashville, and find us on Facebook facebook.com/YWCANashville.