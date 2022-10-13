By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — The YWCA held its 37th annual Tribute to Women at the Mill and Mine Event Center on October 6. There were 21 finalists nominated for seven catagories. The top seven honorees were announced during the gala, which featured beautiful musical selections and a dance by the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Youth Dance Team.

The event was attended by many of Knoxville’s top women and local and state dignitaries, including past and former city mayors, state representatives, and family and friends of the 21 finalists.

The top honorees and their winning categories are: Rose Montgomery (Science, Technology and Environment); Cynthia Thomas Finch (Racial and Social Justice); Rose Weaver (Arts and Culture); Abby Ham (Emerging Leader); Ali Fraley (Business and Industry); Dr. Kimberly Fortner (Community Enhancement); and Education honoree Arlene Amarante.