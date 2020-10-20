100 Georgia Faith Leaders Sign Open Letter in Support of Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Bid for U.S. Senate

Below is an open letter signed by more than 100 faith leaders across Georgia. This joint letter was composed by the collective group of faith leaders to lend their collective support for Reverend Raphael Warnock’s historic bid for the U.S. Senate. Last Tuesday, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant hosted a conference call to galvanize clergy from all corners of the state on behalf of Rev. Warnock.

The record-breaking turnout during the first few days of early voting has shown that voters in Georgia are engaged, excited, and ready to make their voices heard in the 2020 election. It also shows that many Georgians are concerned with the direction of our state and our country and that there is a desire for new, audacious, and progressive leadership. We know what’s at stake because we are living in the surreality of a year unrivaled by anything we’ve ever experienced. The COVID-19 global pandemic has proven the fragility of so much that we take for granted and has affirmed that without question — leadership matters.

As bishops, pastors and faith leaders, many of us have been stretched beyond our perceived capacity to lead families and communities through the unprecedented chaos and calamity of 2020. We have endeavored to stay positive, encouraging, and hopeful even as so many who look to us for guidance and assurance find themselves closer to the brink of financial, emotional, and mental ruin. Indeed, these are perilous times, but our faith teaches us that hope and optimism are always available to us if we earnestly and actively pursue it. A glimmer of hope can present itself in many forms but for this state and in this season, hope is personified by the opportunity to elect a transformational leader like Dr. Raphael Warnock to the United States Senate.

We stand united behind Raphael Warnock because he is the principled and progressive leader that Georgia and this country needs. He will be an authentic and effective voice in the Senate. He will be uncompromising in the fight to protect the interest of working families in our state and he will bring civility and grace to our politics which is too often divisive and vitriolic at the expense of progress. He competently wields the spirit of an activist with the heart of a bridge-builder. He is steeped in the tradition of Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, and Fannie Lou Hamer to organize, strategize and mobilize those of goodwill in the pursuit of fairness, equity, and justice for those too often marginalized and unseen by our decision-makers. As a pastor, he understands who and what he is fighting for; and he realizes that to achieve transformative progress for communities in need, it will take all of us working together and pulling together in one direction.

As Georgians from every corner of the state head to the polls in this election, we are blessed to have Raphael Warnock fighting for us. A Morehouse man, rooted in good Savannah soil, Warnock represents the next best opportunity to make real the promise of what Henry Grady and Maynard Jackson called the New South, ripe with opportunity and prosperity for all God’s children. This is our moment to forge a new path, to illuminate a new perspective, and to turn up the volume with a new voice in D.C. by supporting Raphael Warnock.

-Collectively signed and united in faith for Rev. Raphael Warnock:

Alonia Jones, Dream to Destiny Ministries, Inc.

Bishop Frances V. Mills, Tabernacle of Faith Christian Church

Bishop Johnathan Alvarado, D.min, Senior Pastor of Grace Church International and Dean, The Joint

College of African American Pentecostal Bishops

Reverend Yasmeen Hailes, Associate Minister Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Reverend, Dr. Louis L. Ferguson, Sr. Pastor of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Reverend, Dr. William Holmes Robinson, Pastor of The Olivet Church, Atlanta, Ga.

Subash Raaz, President of the Gandhi Foundation of America

Dr. Toni Belin Ingram, Presiding Elder Augusta North District 6th Episcopal District AME Church

Pastor Carlos L. Kelly, Union Baptist Church Macon

Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

Pastor Eric Lee, Springfield Baptist Church

Bishop-Elect A. J. Croone, Senior Pastor, Redeeming Love Christian Church

Pastor Tolan Morgan, Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, Macon, Ga.

Pastor Aaron Jones III Mount Nebo Baptist Church and Life Center, Atlanta Ga

Rev. Dr. Avis E. Williams, Community Transformation, Lake Oconee Community Church, GA

Rev Charles Maxell, Jr., Senior Pastor, The Breakthrough Fellowship, Smyrna, GA

Pastor Debbie Hawkins, the Senior Pastor of Face of Victory Church

Dr. Charles Goodman, Jr., Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, GA

Dr. Billie Boyd-Cox, Senior Pastor, Macedonia Baptist Church

United in faith for Rev. Raphael Warnock