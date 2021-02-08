105 Fraudsters Who Scammed $14 Million Get Arrested In Police Sting

CARECES, Spain – In a massive anti-fraud operation, 105 people have been arrested who used pre-authorized cards issued in the names of fake companies in the United States.

They have been accused of scamming nearly GBP 11 million ($14.9 million) using the pre-authorized cards.

The accused belong to a criminal organization, which leased a hotel business. They established themselves in the town of Miajadas in the province of Caceres in the south-western Spanish community of Extremadura.

The racket reportedly used the hotel for its leading members as a refuge. They kept the cafeteria open to the public to go undetected.

“The police worked together with the United States Secret Service to dismantle the ring, which they believe has scammed over EUR 12 million ($14.3 millon),” stated an official press release.

The large-scale operation involved 88 simultaneous searches, during which 105 people were detained in Spain, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Greece, while another 14 individuals are facing charges of being part of a criminal organization, fraud, money laundering, falsification of documents, and illegal possession of weapons.