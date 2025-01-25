Antioch High School Closed for Students Monday, Open for Teachers and Staff Students to Receive Counseling, Support, and Experience Enhanced Safety Measures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 25, 2025) – In light of last week’s tragic events, Metro Nashville Public Schools is taking immediate steps to strengthen safety and security at Antioch High School. The school will remain closed for students on Monday, January 27, 2025, as staff use the day to prepare classrooms, plan for the week, and reflect as a community. Students will return to campus on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Tuesday, through the remainder of the week, will not be a typical school day. Instead, Metro Nashville Public Schools will prioritize the emotional well-being of students with grief counseling, mental health supports, restorative practices, and community-building activities. We will be implementing an alternative lunch plan for students while the cafeteria remains closed for ongoing repairs and reimagining of the space.

As part of these efforts, Antioch High School will pilot a new Evolv weapons detection system, a security technology temporarily loaned to the district through the generosity of System Integrations. This system represents a significant step forward in creating safer learning environments for students and staff.

About the Evolv System:

* Evolv uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect weapons and other prohibited items quickly

* Unlike traditional metal detectors, the system allows students to walk through without removing all personal items, ensuring a fast and seamless entry process.

* This technology is trusted by schools and major venues, including Nissan Stadium, to enhance safety with minimal disruption.

“This pilot program demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safety and security,” said Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle. “Antioch High will serve as a critical testing ground for this advanced technology, allowing us to assess its effectiveness as we explore funding opportunities to expand its use across more schools. We look forward to learning valuable lessons from this pilot program to guide future decisions on expanding this technology to ensure safety across all of our schools.”

Key Information for Families:

* Students should bring only essential items to school.

* If an item is flagged by the Evolv system, a secondary screening will take place as an added precaution. This does not imply wrongdoing but ensures all flagged items are safe.

* Families are asked to review with students what they bring to school each day to help streamline the process.

Additional updates on safety protocols and resources will be shared with families in the coming days. Metro Nashville Public Schools remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Antioch High School community during this challenging time.