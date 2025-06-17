Waterfest Returns to Goodlettsville: Free Family Festival Celebrates Local Rivers

Goodlettsville, Tenn. – The Cumberland River Compact will hold its annual Waterfest, a free,

family-friendly celebration of local streams and rivers, in Goodlettsville’s Peay Park on Friday, June 27

from 10 am – 12 pm. The event, which drew 500 attendees last year, combines environmental education

and splashes of summer fun for kids of all ages.

Families will discover the importance of clean water through interactive exhibits, engaging activities, and

conversations with educators from across the region. Kids and adults alike can enjoy waterslides, a

splash pad, prize giveaways, and the ever-popular family dance party. To help beat the heat, the first

200 guests will receive a free snow cone from a local vendor.

“Waterfest is a joyful way to connect our community with the rivers and streams that shape Sumner

County,” said Caroline Busic, Education & Engagement Coordinator at the Cumberland River Compact.

“We want people to walk away with both a smile and a deeper understanding of how to care for our

shared water resources.”

No registration is required for individuals or families; day camps and large groups must register in

advance.

Waterfest is part of the Cumberland River Compact’s ongoing efforts to protect and enhance the health

of the Cumberland River Basin, ensuring clean and abundant water for all who call it home. It is put on in

partnership with the City of Goodlettsville, the City of Hendersonville, and the City of Gallatin, with

support from the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Registration to volunteer at the event closes on June 20th. More information can be found at the

Waterfest event page on the Compact’s website.