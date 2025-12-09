Letter to the Editor: Why TSU’s Financial Turnaround Matters to North Nashville

When I read that TSU President Dwayne Tucker announced the university came out $13.2 million ahead of its goal to reduce budget deficits this year, I felt a deep sense of pride. I smiled because I knew—this is only the beginning. President Tucker is guiding Tennessee State University into a stronger future than the one he inherited. He leads with calm, integrity, and purpose. He doesn’t tear people down to prove a point—he lifts the university up.
And I must say…
It’s always hard for me to write about President Tucker without thinking about his mother.
The late Julia Pearl Pillow Tucker was a gift to North Nashville. She treated our community with compassion, respect, and genuine care. She touched so many lives—including mine. As a child, she was my saving grace. Her kindness ran deep, and you felt it the moment she entered a room.
Today, as she rests in Heaven, her devoted son carries her legacy forward.
When I see President Tucker leading TSU with dignity, humility, and strength, I see her fingerprints all over his leadership. The light she carried now shines through him.
This $13.2 million turnaround isn’t just a financial milestone.
It’s a reflection of leadership grounded in compassion.
It’s a reflection of a mother’s influence.
It’s a reflection of TSU’s commitment to its calling.
This is Think. Work. Serve. in action.
And because of leaders like this—
we must continue to invest in Tennessee State University.
When TSU rises, our community rises. Our future rises. Our legacy rises.
Jerry Ingram