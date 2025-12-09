Letter to the Editor: Why TSU’s Financial Turnaround Matters to North Nashville

When I read that TSU President Dwayne Tucker announced the university came out $13.2 million ahead of its goal to reduce budget deficits this year, I felt a deep sense of pride. I smiled because I knew—this is only the beginning. President Tucker is guiding Tennessee State University into a stronger future than the one he inherited. He leads with calm, integrity, and purpose. He doesn’t tear people down to prove a point—he lifts the university up.

And I must say… It’s always hard for me to write about President Tucker without thinking about his mother.

The late Julia Pearl Pillow Tucker was a gift to North Nashville. She treated our community with compassion, respect, and genuine care. She touched so many lives—including mine. As a child, she was my saving grace. Her kindness ran deep, and you felt it the moment she entered a room.

Today, as she rests in Heaven, her devoted son carries her legacy forward. When I see President Tucker leading TSU with dignity, humility, and strength, I see her fingerprints all over his leadership. The light she carried now shines through him.

This $13.2 million turnaround isn’t just a financial milestone. It’s a reflection of leadership grounded in compassion. It’s a reflection of a mother’s influence. It’s a reflection of TSU’s commitment to its calling.

This is Think. Work. Serve. in action.