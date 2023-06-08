By Logan Langlois

NASHVILLE, TN — On a mission to create a character for both kids and adults to relate with, 2-Land’s Jason Lewis, of which he is the founder and main operator, has created a comic series he hopes will provide genuinely good morals to readers of all ages. Lewis is a motivational speaker by trade who typically goes to schools and speaks to students, all of whom were home for a then-indeterminate amount of time while a pandemic swept across the United States.

During this time Lewis still felt the desire to motivate the kids he was typically able to visit in school. In this effort, he set out to create a fictional character who could set a good moral example for the people around him. All with the caveat that for this to truly be done effectively, the character had to not be corny.

2-Land booth worker posing with the booth.

“We push things like anti-bullying, things like encouraging each other, things like just being nice and treating each other with good deeds,” said Lewis. “But not in like a corny type way. As soon as you say stuff like that people probably turn off and they think ‘Ah that’s gonna be corny, that’s gonna be somethin’ lame,’ but I firmly believe that the fundamental principle of morality can still be appreciated [and] enjoyed by an adult audience.”

Lewis’s favorite character within his self-created 2-Land universe is his protagonist Drip, a character dealing with an immense amount of inner conflict. As he explains it, Drip is an anthropomorphic character in a universe of anthropomorphic characters, and a high school student still determining his path in life. As he is growing into his own, he realizes that he has built up a version of himself that is not reflective of who he really is. It’s during this realization he works to understand whether he is happy with this version of himself, or if he must rip down this false impression to grow into something more. This is a crossroads that Lewis believes most teenagers—and especially today, most adults— face while finding themselves in each new stage of their lives.

Lewis said even though only the first issue of the comic is available online, he has already been receiving emails from fans. Most of them are parents who message him, thankful for a positive role model in their child’s life, as well as being thankful for a piece of media they know will be guaranteed child friendly. Others also were from parents representing a child, expressing that their child had been having problems with being bullied at school and really connected with the characters. He said that it is largely these thanks, as well as the personal motivation of his faith, which drives him to continue to write.

Lewis said that though only the first issue is available for fans online, the first four issues of the comic book are available to purchase at one of his booths while he’s set up at a convention. His booth is decked out with branded 2-Land and Drip banners, tablecloths, comics, action figures, and a life-sized Drip bodysuit making the vendor hard to miss for most who are looking for a business.

2-Land is available to follow at their website www.2landcomics.com, as well as their Facebook 2-Land, Instagram @2landcomic and YouTube channel @2landComicsCartoon.