When They Came for the Immigrants

At Scarritt Bennett Center, our commitment to racial justice is grounded in radical hospitality and sacred resistance.

What is happening in South Nashville—the targeting, detaining, and terrorizing of immigrant families through traffic stops and knocking on doors by ICE and the Tennessee Highway Patrol—is a violent betrayal of justice.

This is not law enforcement. This is racialized control. Silence is consent.

Racial Justice Ministries stands in solidarity with our immigrant neighbors, whose presence in this city is not a threat, but a blessing. We denounce these raids as acts of harm, and we call on people of conscience to rise up in defense of human dignity.

To our immigrant siblings: your lives matter. Your families’ matter. You belong.

To our allies and accomplices: let your voice be louder than your fear. Let your faith move your feet. Let your love lead you into action.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS – NO MATTER YOUR STATUS

Remain silent: Say, “I choose to remain silent.”

Do not sign anything without speaking to a lawyer.

Do not open the door unless agents present a court order.

Document everything: Write down details and record safely, if possible.

Only carry valid U.S. documents.

If you see ICE activity, please call or text MUSIC CITY MIGRAWATCH at 615-933-8409.

Scarritt Bennett Center is committed to organizing, educating, and advocating until the systems of oppression are dismantled—and the Beloved Community is realized.