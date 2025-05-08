Lighting the Path: Celebrating 18 Years of Les Gemmes’ Literary Luncheon

In 2007, Mrs. Edwina Hefner and I met in the sunroom of the TSU President’s home to discuss establishing a chapter of Les Gemmes, Incorporated in Nashville. Mrs. Hefner learned about the organization from associates in Atlanta. We felt there was good potential for this community-oriented service group – founded on effectiveness through friendship – to succeed in our city.

We gathered a few friends (Mary Patrick Carver, Debbie Hirsch, Edwina Hefner, Dr. Evelyn Fancher, Lula Brooks, Ann Haynes, Atty. Joy Sims, Leslie Drummond, Valencia Price, Judge Joyce Ball, Virginia Potts, Margaret McClain, Gloria McKissack, Rosetta Miller Perry, Hortense Price-Jones) to charter the Nashville (TN) Chapter.

The national organization challenged us to implement an enrichment program for girls to mentor them to adulthood. Thus, “Lighting The Path For Girls” was created. The name, “Les Gemmes,” translates from French to “The Jewels” – which is why we call the girls, Jewels.

Recognizing the need for funding the workshops, educational trips, and scholarships designed to enhance the journey to womanhood, we planned a fundraiser. Because several of us were involved professionally in literary pursuits, we set the theme of the fundraiser as a “Literary Luncheon” to promote authors and the value of reading as an important life skill.

That first Literary Luncheon in 2007 had a great audience of supportive guests, but it is amazing how much the Luncheon has grown in 18 years! We expanded the focus beyond promoting new authors to include honoring local community-impact heroes, local cultural artists, and visionary inspirational speakers. The proceeds from this annual celebration of our community will enable Les Gemmes to serve the Jewels in many ways. As the Luncheon grows in size and scope, we are able to serve more girls each year.

Please join us for the 18 th Les Gemmes Literary Luncheon on May 17 th to benefit Nashville’s future women leaders!