2020 HONDA CR-V TOURING

The 2020 CR-V Touring is what happens when practicality blends with affordability and technicality. The CR-V has become America’s most popular crossover, racking up 5 million sales for 2019. The standard “boxy” SUV look is gone. And in its place is a sporty look with more personality, that’s jam-packed with tons of innovative technology and features. The fun-to-drive handling of the CR-V has always made it feel almost more car than SUV, and having a turbocharged engine in the mix gives both driver and passengers a fun-filled ride, especially on the highways.

This new CR-V has strong features on the outside, but luxurious on the inside. Standard features include a proximity key entry system with pushbutton start and remote engine starter help to ensure the CR-V is ready when you are. The interior features the dual-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system, perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel create a tailored, luxurious environment no matter what the weather conditions are like outside.

Featuring 19” Shark Grey aluminum-alloy wheels, roof rails, and a power tailgate with programmable height, the 2020 CR-V Sport is designed to take you where you’re going for work, play and everything in between. Sport pedals, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather shift knob, compliment the new sportier look.

The pandemic has caused more people to take to the highways instead of the skyways. For CR-V owners, when it’s time for a road trip, this crossover has you covered when it comes to storage and space.

The easy fold-down 60 /40 split rear seatback means virtually no luggage is too long or too wide to take along for the drive. And it offers spacious seating for five, with state-of-the-art technology that makes the road trip even more comfortable. Plus, the luggage compartment has two level modes – full flat mode and capacity max mode – that are designed to help ensure that cargo of almost all shapes and sizes gets where it’s going and gets there all in one piece. Even more exceptional cargo space can be found with 2.5 cubic feet of underfloor storage in the rear.

The 1. 5-litre, 16-valve, Direct Injection, DOHC, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine provides the CR-V with 190 horsepower and 179 lb.-ft of torque, while the continuously variable transmission (CVT) keeps it all working smoothly. All of the CR-V’s top-of-the-line features and conveniences, are all backed by the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $34,750 — MPG: City/27 Hwy/32