If you’re in the market for a compact truck, consider the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz HTRAC 2.5. It has it all, making it suitable for both urban environments and outdoor activities. It’s a compact pickup truck that combines utility with modern design and technology.

It features a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine that produces an impressive 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. This allows for quick acceleration and a smooth driving experience. This model is equipped with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system, which enhances its traction and handling capabilities conditions.

But when it’s time to get down to the hard work, the Santa Cruz is ready. This vehicle also boasts a payload capacity of up to 1,411 lbs and can tow up to 5,000 lbs when properly equipped, making it suitable for both everyday use and light-duty work. The interior is designed for comfort and convenience, featuring premium materials, advanced technology including a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ample storage solutions throughout the cabin. Safety features are robust as well, with standard systems such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, and multiple airbags contributing to its high safety ratings.

The cabin features a modern aesthetic with high-quality materials that give it an upscale feel, when compared to traditional pickups. One of the key highlights is the 12.3- inch infotainment touchscreen, which integrates seamlessly with a digital instrument cluster on higher trims. This allows drivers to have easy access to navigation and vehicle information, while maintaining a clean dashboard layout. The spacious cabin accommodates fi ve passengers quite comfortably, with even more storage solutions. This includes a lockable under-bed compartment and additional storage compartments under the rear seats.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz HTRAC 2.5 features an exterior design that enhances its appeal as a compact pickup truck. The front end a bold grille with larger, more pronounced chambers, flanked by vertical LED headlights and sleek daytime running lights, giving it a distinctive look on the road. The overall silhouette is dynamic, characterized by sculpted lines and short overhangs that

The 500e is a real bonus for urban driving, as it features one-pedal driving, a lightweight chassis, and an overall fun driving experience that makes it cool to maneuver through Nashville city streets. While its cargo space and rear seating are a bit limited, it compensates with those strong tech features, including digital instruments, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and wireless smartphone integration. The front seats are surprisingly roomy, offering decent comfort for city driving, but the rear seats are tight, making them best suited for short trips or occasional passengers. The infotainment system is user-friendly, featuring a 10.25- inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless connectivity. This is an awesome car for drivers who prioritize design over spaciousness.