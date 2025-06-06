The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited AWD is a redesigned compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, efficiency, and advanced technology. This model emphasizes a smoother ride and sharper handling. In terms of safety, the Tucson Hybrid is equipped with multiple airbags, including side seat-mounted and curtain airbags for both the first and second rows. It also includes advanced safety features such as Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality. The vehicle’s design is noted for its bold styling, which enhances its appeal in the compact SUV market. The exterior of the vehicle features an angular and expressive styling, which is a continuation of the design language introduced in previous models but with notable updates for 2025. One of the most striking aspects of the Tucson Hybrid’s exterior is its updated front fascia, which includes a new grille design that contributes to a more aggressive look. The wider bumpers and streamlined lighting elements at both the front and rear add to its contemporary aesthetic. Additionally, decorative skid plates provide an ornamental ruggedness that complements the overall sporty appearance. The 2025

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid features a robust powertrain that combines a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor, that’s paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This hybrid system is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and comes standard with all-wheel drive, enhancing its performance and handling capabilities. The vehicle maintains a compact yet robust stance, making it suitable for driving around Nashville city, or if the journey requires travel down to Memphis or across the country. The Tucson fits up to 5 passengers comfortably. The cabin features an uncluttered dashboard layout that emphasizes functionality while maintaining a stylish aesthetic. Notably, the Tucson Hybrid includes optional dual 12.3-inch displays—one serving as the instrument panel and the other for infotainment— enhancing the technological appeal of the vehicle. Other interior amenities include leather-wrapped heated steering wheel; front and rear USB ports; powered front and rear heated seats. Cargo capacity is impressive. More than ample space behind the second-row seats, which expands when those seats are folded down.