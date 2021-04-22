2021 Buick Envision Avenir FWD

The first-ever 2021 Buick Envision Avenir debuts and delivers luxury details on a grand scale. This SUV distinguishes itself not only with its list of luxuries, but also with its attention to detail. On the outside, exclusive highlights include the signature Avenir grille, a feature made especially striking thanks to its Black Ice chrome finish. Other Avenir-only touches include 20” aluminum wheels with Pearl Nickel finish and premium taillamps with unique clear lenses. On the inside, the cabin is spacious. Exclusive features include diamond-perforated quilting on the leather-appointed front seats plus textured wood-tone accents on the door panels for maximum hospitality, plus there’s Bose 9-speaker Premium with the new QuietTuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation.

The Avenir has wider proportions, a high-efficiency powertrain technology and next-gen connectivity. This Envision features a modern new 2.0L Turbo ECOTEC engine and available features like intelligent All-Wheel Drive with active twin clutch.

Envision’s cabin offers premium space. The 40/60 split rear seats make for a wide range of cargo and passenger configurations. Effortlessly fold the rear seats flat and the generous cargo space becomes substantially roomier. Even the center console is thoughtfully designed to provide dual-winged access to storage space as well as a stylish and comfortable armrest. Other luxurious perks include the massaging driver seat and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel; 8-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, keep you relaxed and comfortable. Electronic Precision Shift not only adds to Envision’s responsive performance, but it clears the way for additional space in the cockpit, including storage beneath the shifter that’s perfect for your personal items.

With the keyless entry fob, simply kick your foot over the LED-projected Buick logo to provide access to the cargo area. For even greater convenience, the programmable liftgate allows you to adjust how high it opens. The integrated roof rails are ready when you are to travel. The integrated aluminum roof rails make it easy to attach and carry all kinds of gear.

BUICK DRIVER CONFIDENCE PLUS offers a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies and standard that includes all the following features: Forward Collision Alert • Automatic Emergency Braking • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning • Following Distance Indicator • IntelliBeam auto high beams • Front Pedestrian Braking • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert • Rear Cross Traffic Alert • Rear Park Assist and HD Surround Vision and more.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/ About $45,305 — City/24 – Hwy/31