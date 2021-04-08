2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Premium

The new 2021 Escalade 4WD Premium Luxurye is fully redesigned but has still maintained that elegant, iconic, sophisticated style which Cadillac is known for. For this new edition, look for a sweeping OLED Display. It’s the industry’s first-ever curved OLED display, offering 38” more diagonal of total display. And more than twice the pixel density of a 4k television. The imager is bold with high contrast, with the largest color range in the industry. The OLED infotainment and instrument panel works just like a smartphone, complete with a configurable interface with touch and swipe interaction.

The autopilot feature is awesome! The Hands-Free mode makes sure your eyes are focused on the road but in the event the satellite signal is lost, Escalade will immediately notify you to resume taking the wheel again. This is not a luxury vehicle with just fancy big city beauty. Escalade is also a standout for long distance traveling as well. It’s cruise control works perfectly for highway driving once it’s set on the automatic pilot mode. Escalade’s Super Cruise is the first truly hands-free driver-assistance feature for compatible highways. Super Cruise on Escalade offers several new enhancements, including Lane-Change-on-Demand functionality.

Escalade’s UltraView Sunroof offers both the driver and passengers wide open panoramic views. Tilt, slide, express-open, close and sunshade control bring real-time experience to the saying “the sky is the limit.” And with the Escalade, it really is.

With this new Escalade, there’s more space than ever. Escalade’s new independent rear suspension grants the cabin next-level spaciousness. There’s 10.1 additional inches of third-row leg room. The second and third row seats fold to create nearly flat load floor. There’s the ESV best-in-class cargo room behind first, second and third rows, with up to 142.8 max cubic feet of cargo room in ESV2. And there’s sliding second-row seating to accommodate both passengers and cargo. Second-row passengers get first-class amenities. The rear seat entertainment includes first-in-class 12.6” diagonal HD displays. If needed, there’s also some really available cool items such as soft-close doors, cabin air ionizer and an available console refrigerator, that should help make your drive as impressive as your arrival.

There’s a variety of custom woods to intricate stitching throughout. Choose from several interior personas, each with well-appointed details such as fabric inspired by the Escalade concept vehicle. Choose from nine interior trim options and four unique seat-insert designs with varied perforation patterns and stitching. Each one is meticulously crafted and richly appointed. The interior is elegantly lit, inside and out. A crest on the OLED display illuminates as you approach the vehicle while interior ambient lighting elevates the atmosphere.

Amidst these luxurious interior features, is the AKG® AUDIO SYSTEM. AKG is one of the leaders in professional audio equipment. Plus, there’s an available studio reference system with a 36-speaker sound system that offers 360-degree sound immersion. There’s front passenger volume control and conversation enhancement. It’s an experience of real studio quality listening experience for both driver and passengers to enjoy.

Powerful styling continues with the exterior as well. Escalade’s signature exterior design features: Three distinctly bold grilles • Full LED horizontal headlights • Dramatic 3-foot taillamps • Standard 22-inch wheels • Signature Cadillac LED blade daytime running lights* Panoramic sunroof • Rear Camera Mirror with Remote Wash, to name a few.

Under the hood there’s a standard 6.2L V8 engine or if you prefer, an available 3.0L Diesel. Expect the 420 HP and 460 lb.-ft. of torque with 6.2L V8 engine and a 10-speed transmission. And the New Dynamic Fuel Management software deactivates individual cylinders for better efficiency.

Upon approach, Escalade greets you with a dramatic light show. The front Daytime Running Lamps pulsate twice, the rear LED Light Blades illuminate from bottom to top twice and the Cadillac Crest illuminates on the back of the Curved OLED Display. The eighty thousand dollar-plus price is well worth the investment.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $85,995 MPG: Up to 21 city / 27 highway