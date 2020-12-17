The new 2021 Lexus NX 300 F Sport is an eye-catching vehicle that successfully combines the luxury of a sedan with the fun and speed of a sports car. It takes style even further with a more boldly styled front fascia, rear bumper and exhaust openings. Interior upgrades include distinctive contrast stitching and rubber-studded aluminum pedals. With a dynamic suspension and an adaptive F SPORT suspension that was inspired by the LC, this is the most responsive NX yet. And the most personal. The AI Shift Control monitors your driving style and current road conditions, and by doing so, it automatically adjusting its performance accordingly.

The Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) allows the driver a chance to rev up the engine’s power and feel connected to the highways like never before. Based on the state-of-the-art technology in the Lexus LC, this system features 650 levels of damping that can automatically adapt to changing conditions, for enhanced response based on the selected drive mode. The 18-inch, split-five-spoke alloy wheels and black exterior mirrors punctuate its sleek stance, while its suspension was specially tuned to help provide optimal agility and responsiveness.

The NX F SPORT doesn’t just look the part—it feels it. From its aggressive exterior styling, to Deeply bolstered front sports seats that are designed to contour to the needs of the driver and cradle you from hip to shoulder. The NX offers the customizable comfort of a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats. As well as stadium-style rear seats that provide ample legroom and first-in-class power-folding and reclining capability. The exclusive Circuit Red NuLuxe®and Arctic White NuLuxe interior trims give the interior an even more bold but sporty look.

Standard features include– 235-horsepower 2 in-line 4-cylinder turbocharged engine; Six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters; Drive Mode Select Lexus Multimedia System with 8.0-in color display. Other Key features include: perforated leather–trimmed shift knob and heated steering wheel Race-inspired paddle shifters; G-meter and turbo-boost displays; Metallic Sport interior trim Aluminum pedals; Black headliner F SPORT front fascia and mesh grille insert; F SPORT front-fender and rear-door badges; Enhanced LED daytime running lights with integrated turn indicators.

MSRP/about $39,610 MPG: Up to 22 city / 28 highway