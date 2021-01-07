Whether you love extreme adventures on the trail, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro will check all the boxes. It’s loaded with trail-rated features. From hauling your gear to crawling rocks, the 4Runner TRD Pro is ready to impress. And when your adventures need to go to the next level, its TRD-tuned FOX® 86 shocks and front springs will help you get there, and back. And when needed, the 4Runner has the ability to tow up to 5,000 lbs. All 4Runners get reinforced skid plates to help protect the engine, front suspension and the fuel tank.

Ready to hit the trail at a moment’s notice, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner is powered by a 270-horsepower 4.0-liter V-6 engine that is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Add 4WD with Active Traction Control, Multi-Terrain Select, a locking rear differential and Crawl Control to the equation and the Toyota 4Runner will deliver unrivaled adventures no matter what terrain you are faced with.

For over 35 years, 4Runner has delivered a ride that’s smooth in the city but is also equally as comfortable with off the road activities. 4Runner is built on a suspension made up of an independent public double-wishbone in the front, and a 4-link and coil-spring setup in the rear. Altogether, its proven body-on-frame construction, advanced off-road technologies with a tough powertrain.

With 4Runner’s 40/20/40 fold-flat second-row seats, you can make room for it all. By folding one or all three seats down to accommodate up to 88.8 cubic feet of cargo. A 120V AC power outlet is conveniently located in the cargo area so you can power any portable gear like your phone, air compressor etc. Another helpful feature bis the Power Rear glass. This is one of the many signature features found in 4 Runners, and its standard. This rear glass raises and lowers with the push of a button, making it easier to grab any items or gear from the cargo area.

The Integrated Back Up Camera is ready to go. When backing up, the area visible to the camera is displayed on the 8-inch touchscreen. And if needed, there’s even a rear parking assist sonar that beeps to tell you how close the bumpers are from a detected object. The faster it beeps, the closer the object is.

Inside the 4Runner TRD Pro’s cabin, one of the many helpful amenities included are all-weather floor mat, which are strong and durable. There’s also a leather-wrapped TRD shift knob that helps ensure you’ve got a firm grip, and red-stitched seats for finish it off with a stylish look.

The Numbers: MPG: 16 city / 19 highway MSRP: From $36,590