The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has the style elements you’ve been looking for but at an affordable price. For 2021, there’s plenty to be excited about. The Corolla Hatchback’s familiar build with exterior additions include a sporty front splitter, side skirts, rear bumper garnish and the popular rear spoiler. The standard chrome tailpipe diffuser gives the Corolla Hatchback a bit of a sporty street cred look. For drivers who prefer more control, this Corolla has a 6-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) features close-ratio gears down low for spirited acceleration, and taller gears up top for optimized fuel economy. It also incorporates an intelligent rev-matching feature that helps to reduce transmission shock when downshifting. Under the hood, its 2.0L Dynamic Force Engine releases endorphins the moment you step on the gas. With its low and lightweight body, Corolla Hatchback will punch up your enthusiasm around every curve. Stylish headlights featuring distinct LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) flaunt Corolla Hatchback’s charisma and light up the road.

Corolla’s low platform is purposefully designed to give it a responsive and energetic drive, while a lightweight body helps optimize efficiency. Under the hood, is Corolla’s 2.0L Dynamic Force Engine with 169 horsepower, that’s paired with the DynamicShift CVT with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Inside, this Corolla’s interior is modern, simple and makes a great first impression. Behind the vents, the advanced climate control system that smoothly and quietly cools down and heats up this efficient hatchback. And its 60/40 split fold-down rear seat lets you create the right amount of space you need for wherever you’re headed. Drivers will also find a 7-in. Multi-Information Display (MID) that helps you stay focused around every turn by displaying driving information right before your eyes. With Android Auto™8 compatibility, just plug in your phone and your music, maps and contacts pop up on the 8-in. touch-screen display. Standard SiriusXM® gives you access to over 140+ channels. Another stand-out interior features leather-trimmed steering wheel and piano-black accents, which is a beautiful complement to the interior. The standard leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob fit comfortably between your hands.

Soft-touch interior and auto windows are premium features on the dash and doors shift. Plus, automatic windows power up and down at the touch of the button to instantly elevate the drive. No matter where you’re going, Corolla Hatchback was designed to make sure driving doesn’t feel like a chore.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/ From $20,665 — MPG: Up to 32 City / 41 Hwy