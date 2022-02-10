The new 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Turbo AWD delivers a bold look that’s all its own. This new version features a strong stance, striking available LED lights, and stunning 17” machined-finish alloy wheels are sure to capture some glances.

To help complete the exterior look, there’s muscular front bumper and sharp creases pressed into the bodywork, with a wide tiger-nose grill that continues the theme, as does the vehicle’s tapering line to the rear.

The Seltos Nightfall Edition trim equips impressive available features, like All-Wheel Drive, a turbocharged 1.6L engine producing 195 lb.-ft. of torque, a 7-Speed Quick-Shift DCT Automatic transmission and the following features:

• Navigation with 10.25-inch Display

• Blind spot detection technology

• Lane keeping and lane following

technology

• Black Exterior Accents

• Exclusive Nightfall Edition Roof Rack

Rails, Grille, and Door Garnish

• Turbocharged Power

This commanding and confident presence is reiterated in the intricate design of LED headlights, the 3D multi-layer indicators and LED fog lights. Also notice the rear bumper with its metallic muffler effect.

To further speak of the drive, the view of the road, allows drivers to have easy access to the many driver assistance technologies. This lets you focus on driving and reduces fatigue. Everything is clearly displayed on two screens, the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and 7.0-inch LCD instrument cluster. Three-stage heated seats ensures a view of the road.

Technology also plays its part in keeping you comfortable throughout your journey. Along with a BOSE eight speaker, premium sound system, the cabin is fitted with a Sound Mood Lighting System, which emits soft light from the door panels. The system pulses in time to the beat of the music, with eight customizable colors and six themes, including a unique 3-D patterned surface on the door panel.

The vehicle is also fitted with ABS and Brake Force Assist both ensuring your brakes give optimal performance at all times. Helping you at slower speeds, front and rear parking sensors make easy work of negotiating narrow openings and tight spaces, and Hill Start Assist ensures smooth take-off, even on steep inclines.

When it comes to how the Seltos gets you from point A to point B, you make the call. To further elevate your driving experience, Seltos is equipped with Drive Mode Select. A single turn of a knob lets you make your Seltos more responsive or reduce its petrol consumption.

Need space? Seltos is generous. It can load 62.8 cu. ft. of cargo behind the first row, and 26.6 cu. ft. of cargo behind the 2nd row, and when the rear seats are up, the 2nd-row passengers can recline and relax. And there’s also heated seats for those extra cold temps.

The interior also features thorough ergonomic design, with ample passenger space and 2-step reclining second-row seats.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $28,435 — MPG: City/25 – Hwy/30