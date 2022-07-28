Innovative technology and a long list of other key features are in the DNA of Kia’s new driver-focused 2022 Sorento X-Line SX Prestige AWD.

This latest edition includes both standard and available features that include a 360- degree Surround View Monitor, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, extra-large touch screens, and premium Nappa leather or synthetic seat trim.

When it’s time for hard work, the Sorento is ready for duty. It has outstanding hauling ability, for hauls up to 3,500 lbs.

Sorento is engineered for confident, dynamic performance. There’s a 2.5L turbocharged engine that unleashes 281 hp and 311 lb.-ft. of torque to power drivers through the city and the highway. Additional drive-enhancing features include an available 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission for smooth acceleration and quick shifting. Plus, a standard Drive Mode Select system that lets you adjust the drive characteristics, such as throttle response, steering weight, and shift points.

The Sorento SUV can get you safely throughout the city, but it’s built for adventure too, as it comes equipped with standard and extra features such as torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, a turbocharged engine, elevated ground clearance, a bridge-style roof rack, advanced driver-assistance technologies such as Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, standard seating for 7 or 2nd-row captain’s chairs, and more cargo space.

The Sorento’s All-wheel-drive systems with Lock Mode and Snow Mode, are offered to enhance handling, stability, all-weather confidence, and off-road capability, by automatically applying power and braking force to the appropriate wheels, helping to maintain course on low-grip surfaces.

The Torque-Vectoring All-Wheel Drive features a Center-Locking differential that’s designed to help monitor road conditions, then distribute power to the appropriate wheels to enhance traction and control; for more challenging conditions, the Center Locking Differential can be engaged at the push of a button.

The Kia Drive Wise suite of standard and available advanced driver assistance technologies include state-of-the-art systems for emergency braking, lane keeping, blind-spot monitoring, and more, for extra peace of mind.

Kia Connect is Kia’s available smart connectivity system that integrates with your compatible smartphone and smart speaker to perform convenient, helpful tasks such as Remote Start with climate control, Find My Car, Calendar Integration, and Connected Routing real-time Navigation.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $43,190 — MPG: City/22 – 27/Hwy