Why Wait? The new 2022 Mini Cooper S 2-Door is here! Go ahead and take the Mini Hardtop for a spin. It boasts the latest in automobile technology that’s paired with both redesigned interior and exterior accents that highlight its individuality. And now, you can satisfy that inner drive to boldly accelerate through the gears with an optional manual transmission, if preferred.

The engineers have reenergized this classic down to even the smallest detail. From new wheels to redesigned front and back grilles, and standard LED Headlights and Union Jack Taillights to air curtains that give you a more aerodynamic drive. An absolute highlight of the 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door, is the all new dual-pane panoramic Multitone MoonRoof. It features a color gradient of Soul Blue, Pearly Aqua and Jet Black in combination with Jet Black mirror caps. You won’t see this on any other car because this is exclusive painting technology only a MINI can provide.

Here’s what else is new for 2022. There’s a redesigned front bumper and side scuttles with LED indicator; LED headlights with an inner housing in high gloss black are standard; Optional Piano Black exterior accents; Center display with 8.8” Touchscreen nestled in a black panel and surrounding hashmarks, with a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, which is included on all models. You’ll notice the 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door distinguishes itself from the rest with its sleek Piano Black Exterior. There’s the Piano Black feature on everything, including the door handles, front “wings”, fuel filler cap, grille blade, side scuttle, taillight rings, model badge, headlight rings, rear “wings”, and tailpipe finisher.

There’s more than enough comfortable seating for up to five passengers. With the wave of your foot and the key fob, you can start the MINI or even open the motion-activated split rear doors. And then there’s the MINI ALL4 All-Wheel Drive. This amenity gives assurance that winter weather won’t put a damper on your driving plans. When a loss of traction is detected, the system—along with Dynamic Stability Control—calculates the ideal traction distribution to optimize control and enhance agility, so you’re ready for the road ahead. It redistributes power between the front and rear axles as needed, and when combined with the standard Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, it maximizes control to help you stay on your intended course. MINI ALL4 All-Wheel Drive comes standard on five models.

The Head-Up Display is a retractable display that puts essential motoring info—speed, navigation instructions, stereo and other alerts—closer to your line of sight. The Active Driving Assistant offers camera-based driver assistance features such as Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning. All of these are standard features.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/ABOUT $34,850 – MPG: City/23 Hwy/33