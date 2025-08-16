The 2024 Nissan Sentra SV is a standout model in the Sentra lineup, offering a blend of modern exterior styling, enhanced technology features, and a focus on safety. With its refreshed appearance, improved fuel efficiency, and premium additions, the Sentra SV caters to drivers looking for a well-rounded compact car that prioritizes comfort and convenience.

Admiring this vehicle’s exterior means the 2024 Nissan Sentra SV boasts a fresh new look with updated headlights, restyled front and rear fascia, and dynamic alloy wheel designs. The front fascia showcases Nissan’s V-motion grille with bright chrome trim, while the lower fascia has been refined for a cleaner appearance. The SV grade features new 16-inch alloy wheels that complement its sporty new look.

Open the door, step inside the Sentra SV, to find features that both drivers and passengers will enjoy, such as quilted leather seats in the front and back. There’s 5-passenger seating capacity, with a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, along with a 6-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat. The cabin features elements such as a D-shaped steering wheel, round air vents and ample storage options including door pockets and a center console with armrest. The Zero Gravity front seats provide support for all occupants. It doesn’t matter what the weather brings, enjoy the power sliding glass moonroof w/ Tilt Feature.

There’s a lot of intelligence going on within this year’s SV model. There’s the Nissan Intelligent Key® with 2-key FOBs, and the Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC). The Sentra SV comes equipped with a variety of other technological features to enhance the driving experience, such as a standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The SV grade also offers an upgraded audio system with additional speakers, USB ports for charging devices, and advanced driver-assist displays to keep drivers informed.