The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N is a high-performance compact sport sedan that introduces updated styling and mechanical enhancements, building upon its established foundation to attract new buyers while retaining its core appeal. This year’s Elantra N is positioned as the top-tier performance model within the Elantra lineup, offering significant upgrades over the standard Elantra and even the sportier Elantra N Line. While the fundamental characteristics of the Elantra N remain consistent with last year’s, the 2025 model brings notable refinement. These include a refreshed exterior design, which blends more aggressive lines and revised lighting elements, aligning it with Hyundai’s latest design. Mechanically speaking, the enhancements includes, suspension tuning for improved handling dynamics and minor powertrain optimizations to further refine its performance capabilities.

The overall exterior is characterized by a bold, aggressive, and performance-oriented design that sets it apart from the standard Elantra models. It has an aerodynamic design with unique N-specific sharper front and rear facias. The front fascia includes a bolder grille design with an N-exclusive mesh pattern and N emblem, flanked by sharp, angular LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. A really cool exterior feature is the 3-bridged wing-N rear spoiler. This feature allows for improved aerodynamics and just simply adds to the car's overall exterior styling. Complementing its performance-oriented aesthetics, the N model features quad exhaust outlets and a matte black rear diffuser, enhancing its overall stylish appearance. And when it's time for those extended road trips, there are 19-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires.

Inside, the Elantra N offers a driver-focused cabin with N Light Sport bucket seats featuring illuminated N logos, an N leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and alloy door sill plates. Some of the many interior highlights include: a 10.25-inch high-resolution touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (though not wireless), and a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster. Among the cabin’s refined touches is the Bose premium audio system, engineered to deliver concert-quality acoustics for your favorite music. The Bose premium audio system complements the Elantra N’s sporty interior, turning every drive into a sonic thrill ride.

Under the hood, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N is packed with elite performance features that set it apart from the crowd. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine delivers 276 horsepower (or up to 286 hp with the N Grin Shift), paired with either a 6-speed manual or if you prefer, there’s also an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission for thrilling acceleration.

As the summer winds down, and the cold wintry season sets in with those icy slick roads, the Elantra N has you covered. The vehicle has received high safety ratings, including a 5-star overall crash-test rating from NHTSA for the standard Elantra and a “Top Safety Pick” designation from IIHS for the 2024 model. Safety features include the Hyundai SmartSense suite, which comes standard and comprises Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and other driver-assistance technologies.