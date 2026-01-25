More Than 320 Flights Canceled at Nashville Airport After Winter Storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Travelers at Nashville International Airport (BNA) experienced widespread delays and cancellations Saturday due to severe winter weather.

By 9:30 a.m., more than 70 flights had already been canceled, according to the airport’s flight information page. Those included 40 inbound flights and 31 outbound departures.

Cancellations continued to increase throughout the day. By 6:10 p.m., a total of 327 flights had been called off, based on data from FlightAware. Of those, 179 were incoming flights to Nashville, while 148 were departing flights.

Airport officials said airlines are responsible for handling aircraft de-icing and overseeing related safety procedures. They also manage flight scheduling, gate assignments, aircraft movement, and passenger boarding and deplaning.

Officials urged passengers to contact their airlines directly to confirm flight status before traveling to the airport.