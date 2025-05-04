500 people apply for WeGo jobs with hiring event Saturday

Positions needed to support Choose How You Move service expansion

NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit held a hiring event on Saturday that garnered more than 500 applications, much higher than anticipated. It was held at the WeGo administrative offices on Myatt Drive in Madison.

As part of Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move initiative, WeGo needs to fill a variety of roles—bus operators, mechanics, supervisors, support, and administrative staff—to help enhance transit service across the region. Many applicants were given on-site interviews at the event. They also had the opportunity to tour buses and talk to current WeGo employees about their experiences.

Even with the big turnout, WeGo expects to have many more job opening. To apply, people can visit WeGoTransit.com and click on the careers tab.