There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the new 2022 Genesis 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige.

It’s such a dynamic new SUV. Some of the first elements in the new design to catch your eye, is the bold and large pentagonal Crest Grille, along with the Quad LED Headlights and Taillights, with distinctively athletic body lines.

Open the door to find the GV70’s premium soft-touch materials and backlit trims. It’s a level of luxury so rewarding, the Genesis GV70 was named MotorTrend’s 2022 SUV of the Year.®

With the new Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD Sport features a 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6, with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The GV70 is engineered to tackle all kinds of surfaces, from rain-slicked city streets and snow-covered slick roads to off-pavement treks over gravel, mud and sand. To preserve a smooth ride, the 3.5T AWD Sport’s Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview scans the road ahead and micro-adjusts the suspension when potholes or speed bumps are detected in Sport mode. Enhanced traction features on the 3.5T AWD Sport. An Electronic Limited Slip Differential optimizes grip by distributing power between the left and right rear wheels according to the driving conditions. Stability in corners is also enhanced by distributing the appropriate level of power to the inner and outer wheels to prevent slippage.

Inside the new GV70, it’s a techie’s dream. It features the world’s first in-vehicle Fingerprint Reader. With it, you can start the engine without a key, load personal vehicle presets and more. The driver has the luxury of the 12-way Power Driver Seat, and a multi-media controller that reads finger swipe and scribe gestures. Drivers can also talk to the GV70. It’s enabled with Dynamic Voice Recognition, which responds to questions or voice commands spoken in normal, conversational tones. Announce that you want to go home, and driving directions are promptly displayed on the Premium Navigation System’s class-leading 14.5˝HD Screen.2 Ask your GV70 to turn on the air conditioning, change a radio channel.

To further speak of front seats luxury, drivers/owners have options on the kind of insert surface pattern you prefer. Choose from: Leather with mesh; Nappa Leather with suede; or Nappa leather with quilting. Each features a distinctive interior trim crafted from materials such as aluminum or carbon fiber. There’s even a Layered Edge Backlit Trim that syncs with the GV70 AWD Sport’s Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting. Expect 60/40 2nd Row Folding Seats to make the most of the GV70’s roomy interior. And with a towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds, the new GV70 not only looks great but it can also handle those not so glamorous tasks heavy lifting tasks when needed.

MSRP/from From $53,100 — MPG: City/19 — Hwy/25