A Fairy Tale Getaway in Asheville

July 2015

Tucked away in the enclaves of Asheville is a magical fortress out of a fairytale. Grove Park Inn is a magnificent resort, which will delight all ages. The stone fortress sits on 85 acres of beautiful mountainside overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests will be awestruck upon entering the Great Hall, framed by two colossal 36-foot stone fireplaces and a picturesque window alluring guests to mesmerizing outdoor views. Hospitable staff await at every corner, making guests feel a warm welcome. Whether the desire is to relax or explore, the Omni Grove Park Inn will meet the needs of all guests.

Activity

Burn some calories and enjoy a variety of options within the 50,000-square-foot Sports Complex . The facility offers yoga and fitness classes, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and an indoor swimming pool. Personal trainers and tennis professionals are available for private and group instruction. Take in some rays at the outdoor pool located adjacent to the Cabana Grill & Bar and the Golf Pro Shop.

Speaking of golfing, pros get ready for some serious putting at the Omni Grove Park Inn Golf Course offering a par-70 course and scenic mountain views.

For a leisurely stroll, take advantage of the Sunset trail which weaves around the property, through surrounding forests and hills, making for a pleasing evening stroll.

Relaxation

The absolute must on this property is a day at the spa. With an investment of $50 million, The Spa at The Grove Park Inn is a luxurious oasis. Inspired by its natural surroundings, The Spa features cavernous rock walls, arches, and tunnels, with 20 water features throughout the facility.

The Spa’s European style of hydrotherapy or “taking of the waters” makes this sanctuary conducive for a full day experience. The subterranean design features rock grottos and over 6,000 fiber optic lights in the rock ceiling over the lap pool. Whether solo, as a couple or a small gathering, enjoy an intimate gathering around one of the fireplaces or fire pits. The details are impeccable with underwater music in the lap and mineral pools and outdoor whirlpools. A waterfall in the mineral pool has enough force to massage aching shoulder and back muscles.

For the perfect massage, select from one of the “Heaven Series” of treatments; designed exclusively for The Spa at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The Mountain Honey Wrap utilizes local Sourwood Honey, warm body butter and a gentle exfoliant along with lavender essential oil to induce deep relaxation and skin restoration. It includes 30 minute massage and take home gift.

Fire, Rock, Water and Light Body Treatment blends the natural elements of The Spa -Fire, Rock, Water and Light into one luxurious experience. It includes, full body exfoliation, softening soak, healing body masque and remarkable Vichy waterfall massage.

The Color and Light Wrap with Aura Imaging offers an exfoliation, detoxifying clay wrap, aura shifting music, light, heat and aromatherapy.

Dining

There are plenty of dining options featuring local artisan farm to table delicacies. From casual fare such as the EDISON craft ales + kitchen to fine at Vue 1913, guests will be satisfied. Highly recommended is a breakfast buffet at Blue Ridge, which even offers a cold press carrot apple juice. The venue also offers a Friday night Seafood Buffet, Saturday night Prime Rib Buffet, and phenomenal Sunday Brunch.

Do not leave without having a Whitewater rafting excursion. The Nantahala Outdoor Center offers family friendly rafting with stunning mountain views. A great option is along the French Broad River which flows through Pisgah National Forest. The Class II-III rapids offer rafting thrill with mild risk.

For a great getaway, head to Asheville, NC and experience Omni Grove Park Inn. Visit http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park for more information.

OFFSITE DINING:

Check out:

http://www.biscuitheads.com/

http://www.vinniesitalian.com/