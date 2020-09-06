A Faith Based Film on Racial Reconciliation Premiers in Theaters Labor Day Weekend

Nashville, Tenn. —A faith-based film on racial reconciliation is in theaters now after being delayed due to COVID-19. “My Brothers’ Crossing” is a spiritually uplifting film that depicts a true story about a black pastor that unintentionally has a head on collision with his car into a motorcycle killing a white couple shortly after the Missouri riots in August 2014.

The movie is playing in select Regal and AMC theaters throughout the country starting Thursday September 3rd, including AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 in Franklin, Tenn.

My Brothers’ Crossing is based on the book, “In the Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White.”

It and tells the story of the tragic death of motorcycle bikers Bobby and Pam Clark. The story unfolds from the perspective of Bobby’s brother, J.T. Clark, of whose on-screen character is played by award-winning actor Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, Getting Grace). Clark eventually forgives C.J. Martin, the black man who killed his brother and is played by veteran actor James Black (Godzilla, Days of our Lives).

The story dives deeper than just forgiveness, it also chronicles the journey of J.T.’s salvation during the turmoil of losing his brother. Clark stated that it’s like one of those stories you wouldn’t believe unless it happened to you.

Film director Ricky Borba says the film couldn’t have come out at a better time.

“The film was initially set to premiere in theaters last fall, but we are very thankful it was delayed and is hitting theaters now when this country so desperately needs healing across all racial lines.” Borba went on to say, “I really believe God saved the film to premier for such a time as this.”