By Pastor Howard E. Jones, Jr.

There are many who are purposed to serve — serve the people, serve the community, serve the nation and the world. They have an innate ability to give of themselves willingly and tirelessly, without hesitation.

Mother Theresa lived a life of poverty so she could help others. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., strived to free African Americans from societal bondage, working with many others such as Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Medgar Evers, Fannie and Lou Hamer, and soldiers like Rep. John Lewis and Julian Bond, among many others.

There are pastors, business people, elected officials, teachers, financiers, restaurateurs, entertainers, and so many more who are purposed to serve. However, in serving, you have to have a plan so you don’t waste time or resources. Even though the plan may change, it gives you a foundation and the strength to be flexible in your decisions so you can continually move forward.

I easily align with that practice because my life’s purpose is to serve. I am a servant of the people. I want to serve, helping to uplift those who are downtrodden, those who do not believe, and those who cannot see, nor imagine, because they are without faith. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things unseen,” (Hebrews 11:1).

As an educator, pastor, and community activist, I have always been one who serves with favor and grace. I am running for the position of Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk to be a servant of the people – to be mindful of the people’s money, provide a service, and exude the spirit of service through hospitality, kindness, efficiency, and hope.

In serving, everything I have done throughout my life has allowed me to function within a servant spirit that prepares me for the next opportunity in my life. I have no doubt there will be challenges, but my preparation and favor show me I will be successful. Favor is upon this change of bringing a fresh approach to this position.

While I am working with a strong and mighty team to gain favor with voters for support, I am willing to serve; — to listen to constituents, judicial officials, and those who are victimized; and to attend to their needs and concerns without hesitation or fear. It is a time to rebuild what has been torn down and provide a sense of hope, based on real and committed actions.

As we begin this New Year, with all its challenges, we still can develop a plan for favor, in a spirit of service, and walk through, for such a time as this.

Howard Jones is the senior pastor at Fairfield M. B. Church in Goodlettsville, and an assistant principal in the MNPS system at Stratford High School. He is a candidate for Circuit Court Clerk of Davidson County, and hosts the “Lifting the Lid Leadership Call,” program weekdays at 6 a. m. CDT. Call 312.626.6799: Mtg. ID. 859.3437.2629; PC: 171368

Howard Jones is the senior pastor at Fairfield M. B. Church in Goodlettsville, and an assistant principal in the MNPS system at Stratford High School. He is a candidate for Circuit Court Clerk of Davidson County, and hosts the “Lifting the Lid Leadership Call,” program weekdays at 6 a. m. CDT. Call 312-626-6799: Mtg. ID. 859-3437-2629; PC: 171368