NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee.

“I am so pleased that Gerre has agreed to take on this critically important position with our AARP Tennessee team,” said AARP Tennessee State Director Mia McNeil. “Her experience as a business executive, city official and community leader will help guide AARP’s work across Tennessee to support and advocate for people 50-plus and their families.”

Currie is no stranger to AARP, having served on the AARP Tennessee Executive Council since February 2021 and several months recently as its interim state president. Professionally, she is currently the Vice President and Community Development Officer at Financial Federal Bank. Currie also served on the Memphis City Council as an appointee in 2019, leveraging her banking experience to address issues in the community that impact growth.

“I believe that success is measured in relationships and service to others,” Currie said. “I am passionate about AARP’s priorities, including fraud prevention, supporting family caregivers and helping Tennesseans to age in their own homes.”

Currie attended Southwest Community College and is a graduate of the Barrett School of Banking. She is married to retired City of Memphis firefighter, Larry L. Currie, and they are the parents of two sons, eight granddaughters, one grandson and two great grandchildren.