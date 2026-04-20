Academy Award Nominee Delroy Lindo Announced as Fisk University 152nd Commencement Speaker

Nashville, Tennessee – Fisk University, one of the nation’s oldest historically Black universities (HBCUs), is proud to announce Academy Award nominee Delroy Lindo as the keynote speaker for the University’s 152nd Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Lindo earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sinners, a critically acclaimed film that earned a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations.

Lindo has built a distinguished career across television, film, and theater since his acting debut in 1976, delivering a range of culturally impactful performances. His notable film roles include West Indian Archie in Malcolm X, Woody Carmichael in Crooklyn, Joe Black in This Christmas, and Paul in Da 5 Bloods, for which he earned the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor. On television, he has starred in The Good Fight and UnPrisoned, further showcasing his dynamic range as a performer.

A Tony Award–nominated stage actor, Lindo received recognition for his performance as Herald Loomis in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, underscoring his deep connection to Black theatrical tradition and storytelling. In addition to his artistic achievements, Lindo holds a master’s degree from New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study and an honorary doctorate from Virginia Union University, a fellow HBCU. During the 152nd Commencement Ceremony he will also be conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

“Delroy Lindo’s career embodies the enduring power of a liberal arts education — one that cultivates artistry, intellect, and a lifelong commitment to craft. These are the very values we instill in Fisk students, and we are honored to welcome him to our campus community as we celebrate the Class of 2026 and the boundless futures ahead of them,” said Dr. Agenia Walker Clark, President of Fisk University.

This year’s Commencement Ceremony will be held at the Gentry Center on the campus of Tennessee State University at 9:00 a.m., where Fisk will confer degrees upon approximately 255 graduates.