Nashville Street Renamed for Thelma Harper

NASHVILLE — A stretch of Clarksville Pike in North Nashville was renamed in honor of the late Sen. Thelma Harper, recognizing the impact of the longtime lawmaker who broke barriers as the first Black woman elected to the Tennessee Senate.

The street dedication ceremony was held Saturday at the Bordeaux Library and featured music, speakers and refreshments. Attendees were encouraged to wear red in recognition of Harper’s legacy.

Harper represented North Nashville in the Tennessee General Assembly for nearly 30 years and became a respected advocate for her community. Her daughter, Linda Harper, said the street designation reflected her mother’s deep connection to Bordeaux and the people she served.

Linda Harper said her mother never forgot her roots as the daughter of a sharecropper and one of 11 children, and that those experiences helped shape her determination to create opportunities for others.

She said her mother often emphasized the importance of economic development, community development and people development, believing all three were necessary for a neighborhood to prosper.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, who now represents the district once served by Harper, said the late senator’s example inspired her own path into public service. Oliver recalled sharing a photograph of Harper standing in front of a dump truck to protest a proposed landfill in North Nashville, using it to illustrate Harper’s willingness to put herself on the line for the community.

Oliver said Harper’s legacy continues to inspire young Black women to pursue leadership roles and public office, demonstrating what is possible through determination, service and courage.

Linda Harper said her mother would have been deeply appreciative of the recognition and the opportunity to be remembered by the community she loved.