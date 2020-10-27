Acceptance Insurance Donates $25k to Metro Schools; 25k to Heisman H. S. Scholarship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Acceptance Insurance has always been committed to giving

back to the community, but as students and schools work hard to adapt to the challenges of

learning amidst a pandemic, the company is stepping up to alleviate strain. Acceptance

Insurance is donating $50,000 towards education, specifically $25,000 to Metro Nashville Public

Schools (MNPS) and an additional $25,000 towards the Heisman High School Scholarship

Program, in which they are the exclusive sponsor.

Whether school is happening in-person or remotely, Acceptance Insurance’s donation to MNPS

will help support their continuous learning plan through funding technology in the local school

system. From device refurbishments to charging carts to providing headphones with

microphones for all students, Acceptance Insurance’s donation will benefit many local families

across Nashville, Tenn. who have struggled to continue learning while staying safe.

“Acceptance has always been an organization that prides itself on giving back, and as we turn

the corner on our 50th anniversary, we want to usher in a new era with an even stronger focus

on serving our community,” said Larry Willeford, President and COO of Acceptance Insurance.

“We wanted these two donations to focus on education, the foundation of a healthy and

productive community, and supporting the future generations during these trying times.”

In tandem with Acceptance Insurance’s exclusive Heisman partnership, Acceptance Insurance

partnered with acclaimed former Tennessee Titans running back and 1995 Heisman Trophy

winner Eddie George in taking the Acceptance Pledge, which launched on Sept. 17. The

Acceptance Pledge outlines a way for people to commit to integrity and a culture of

accountability to help create a better society.

Acceptance Insurance is actively identifying new ways to give back to local communities during

this year. Currently, the team is working with Habitat for Humanity to build and donate a house

to one of their own team members.