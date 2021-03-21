Adventure Park at Nashville Announces “Adventures in Stem” Program

Nashville, TN —The Adventure Park at Nashville, the zip line and treetop climbing experience, announces its “Adventures in STEM” program 2021. The Adventures in STEM program is an interactive adventure and educational experience for kids 10 years of age and over. Program participants will learn about science, technology, math, engineering… and adventure!

The Adventure Park at Nashville is taking registrations for the Spring session. Class dates are Fridays: April 9, April 16, and April 23. The program cost is $175 for the 3 class session.

The class will start at 4:30 p.m. with optional supervised climbing time from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Participants must follow all Park rules, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Register online: HERE

The Spring program is made up of 3 classes, each one exploring a different STEM topic. Participants will learn how STEM concepts are incorporated into the design and operation of The Adventure Park. In addition, hands-on experiments allow participants to see these concepts in action!

Each class is 1 hour of facilitated instruction followed by an optional 1.5 hours supervised climbing in the park. Class ratios are 6 participants per instructor. All equipment and materials are provided.

Class Topics Include:

Class 1: Gravity in Motion (physics). We’ll explore the concepts of gravity, force, motion, speed, and mass.

Class 2: Trees, Trees and more Trees (biology). We’ll explore the trees at The Adventure Park, plus some other flora and fauna too!

Class 3: Let Them Zip (science, engineering, math. Building on the concepts in Classes 1 and 2, we’ll look at slope, weight, speed, and tree health in zipline design.

About The Adventure Park at Nashville

Sporting 12 different courses, including 15 zip lines, and 156 different elements, The Adventure Park is the largest attraction of its kind in the Nashville area offering fun for adventurers of all ages and ability levels.

There are trails suitable for kids, teens, adults, and groups. These trails consist of platforms installed in the trees and connected by various configurations of cable, wood, and rope to form “crossings” of different kinds including the ever-popular zip lines. Climbers wear harnesses that are doubly secured to safety cables using the Park’s “always locked on” system of interlocking safety clips. Before venturing onto the trails, climbers receive an interactive orientation and practice session.

Non-climbing family and friends are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground by following along on the walking path below the courses, relaxing at the picnic tables, and enjoying the community firepit.

The Adventure Park is open to the general public and is located only 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, on about six acres of forest on the grounds of the Gordon JCC, at 801 Percy Warner Blvd in West Meade.

The Park’s friendly staff is available to answer questions and assist all guests from the moment customers arrive until the moment they conclude their climb.

The Adventure Park at Nashville is designed, built, and operated by Outdoor Ventures.

For further details and updates, please visit www.MyAdventurePark.com/ NAP or (615) 610 – 9500.

2021 FULL SCHEDULE: HERE

*All dates and hours listed are subject to change. In the event of severe weather (such as thunder, lightning, or high winds) courses may close. Please see the full weather policy.

*Special accommodations can be made for large groups who meet requirements. Contact us for details.