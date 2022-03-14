Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Adventure Science Center has received an adult-size changing table donation from Amerigroup Tennessee and MaxAbility that will promote community inclusion by offering a safe, private, and hygienic toileting option for guests.

The ribbon-cutting unveiling will take place in Nashville at Adventure Science Center on March 15 at 1 p.m. where Amerigroup member, Alaina Hood alongside her family, will cut the ribbon for the adult-sized changing table.

In addition, Amerigroup Tennessee will provide $1,000 worth of free Adventure Science Center admissions to local agencies that advocate and provide services for those with disabilities.

Help with toileting is a common need for adults who are aging or have disabilities and other conditions. Many adults and children need access to changing spaces that are larger than a baby changing table.

Adventure Science Center, the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities and Amerigroup are coming together to bring awareness and education around the benefits to adult-size changing tables and how this solution is creating a healthier more inclusive community for families, caregivers and most importantly, those living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Everyone deserves a safe, dignified, and clean toileting experience. Without adult-sized changing tables, Tennesseans who need them must choose between changing in an unhygienic setting – like on a restroom floor – or remaining isolated from the community. The importance to achieving and sustaining true accessibility through disability inclusion is vital as everyone deserves dignity.



