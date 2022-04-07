NASHVILLE, TN — i9 Sports, the nation’s first and largest youth sports league franchise with over 3 million participants in over 975 communities, will officially kick off its i9 Sports Nashville North League and welcome youth for opening day at Elmington Park on April 23 at 8 a.m. i9 Sports offers recreational sports leagues, camps, and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14 and will focus on flag football, soccer, and baseball.

i9 Sports Nashville North is operated by Christopher and Joslyn McGaughy, a husband and wife team who moved with their children to the city during the height of the pandemic in 2020. It’s a family business focused on families, and the McGaughy’s are committed to fulfilling the i9 mission of Helping Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports.

“When we first moved to the Nashville area, it was challenging for us to explore our new environment and have any real community engagement due to COVID restrictions,” explained Joslyn McGaughy. “We started to explore opportunities to bring i9 Sports to the city of Nashville to become an active member of the community, learn more about our new home, and support youth, which has always been important to us. We are excited to introduce and share the i9 program that positively impacted our children, with the goal to have the same effect on the lives of Nashville youth.”

The McGaughys saw a need in the greater Nashville area to provide families with a convenient, customer-driven, recreational sports option. But more importantly, a league that doesn’t focus on winning or losing but is centered around character building, promoting active lifestyles, lifelong learning, team building, and having fun.

“We hope i9 Sports Nashville North provides all children and their families (and those in underserved communities) with year-round youth sports opportunities that positively keep them engaged and build a love of sports,” said Christopher McGaughy. “More importantly, we hope that we can contribute to the development of healthy and happy children by providing an enriching sports experience throughout their childhood.”

Based in Tampa, Florida, i9 Sports is a purpose-driven franchise business with a mission to Help Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports™. It is the nation’s first and largest youth sports league franchise offering recreational leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14 in today’s most popular sports like flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and ZIP Lacrosse™. i9 Sports has reinvented youth sports by replacing a high-pressure, adult-centered model with a child-centered model that puts fun first. It has been selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for taking meaningful actions to encourage multi-sport sampling and helping grow national youth sports participation rates. For more information, visit www.i9sports.com.