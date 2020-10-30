All Bus Service Within Davidson County is Free on Election Day, Nov. 3rd

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) Board of Directors approved a motion to provide free rides all day, for all trips, on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for WeGo bus service within Davidson County to maximize opportunities for voter turnout.

“We’re here to connect people to their communities, and voting is one of the most powerful ways people can invest in themselves, their neighbors, and their communities on a local and national level” said Nashville MTA Board Chair Gail Carr Williams. “Many Nashville residents have endured extraordinary personal and financial hardships this year, so removing one obstacle to ensure their voices are heard at the polls was an easy decision for us. Put on your mask, hop on a WeGo bus, and VOTE.”

No special measures are needed for riders to take advantage of this opportunity: they can simply board the bus and go.

Information about voting locations on Election Day, updating an address, and checking voter registration status can be found by visiting the Davidson County Election Commission’s website at https://www.nashville.gov/Election-Commission.aspx or the Tennessee Secretary of State’s election website at https://sos.tn.gov/elections .

WeGo has also pulled together a handy guide to help voters access early voting locations across the county. To look up the early voting location nearest you and how to get there by bus, visit bit.ly/WeGoCatchARide for tips, maps, schedules, and more.

