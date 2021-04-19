All Time High: Cocaine-induced Deaths Double In Australia

SYDNEY — More than five people a day lost their lives to drugs in Australia in 2019, new research from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre shows.

The study, “Ten emerging drug trends in 2019,” said that the number of drug-induced deaths involving cocaine has more than doubled since 2016 (86 compared to 34), while deaths involving amphetamines are four times higher than a decade ago.

“Even though the numbers are small, it’s a fact they’ve come into the system that is striking,” said Michael Farrell, director at National Drug and Alcohol Research Center.

He said incidents of harm tended to reflect an increase in use and high levels of importation, seizure, and supply of amphetamines in the Asia-Pacific region.

“With that, you get increased usage,” said Farrel.

Opioids have been responsible for the most drug-induced deaths for over two decades in Australia, contributing to an estimated total of 1121 deaths in 2019.

More than 1860 deaths were recorded over every drug category in the data’s preliminary estimates.

“The number of actual heroin deaths among the opioid deaths has gone up a bit, with the worry that there may be a little bit of a resurgence in heroin use,” said Farrell.

It’s the first time the number of deaths involving heroin (474) surpassed that of natural and semi-synthetic opioids (460), the research shows.

Reducing the number of opioid-related deaths centers on risk awareness and overdose prevention strategies, as per Farrell.