Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Chapter’s Centennial Celebration on April 6 th Honor Fisk University Graduate and Sorority Sister U. S. Congresswoman Frederica Smith Wilson

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is the oldest historically African-American Greek-lettered sorority, founded January 15, 1908 on the historical campus of Howard University “Alpha Chapter” in Washington, DC. It is the first Greek-lettered sorority established and incorporated by African-American college-educated women.

This year marks another “FIRST” in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., History with the recent election

of United States of America Vice President Soror Kamala Harris. Soror Kamala Harris was initiated

into our founders “Alpha Chapter” on campus at Howard University.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., “Pi Chapter” is an undergraduate chapter located on the historical campus

of Fisk University celebrates their “Centennial” on April 6, 2021. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., “Pi

Chapter” initiated sorority sisters and alumnae live by their motto and are celebrating 100 years of “Service To All Mankind … We Are The Fine Light of Pi.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., “Pi Chapter” is the first undergraduate chapter chartered in the South

Eastern Region. Pi Chapter was chartered at Meharry Medical College on April 6, 1921 by Pauline Kigh Reed, Druceilla Barnadanoe, Clarise Bartlett, Georgia Blackmore, Wihelmina Bowles, Mildred Harper, Lelia Lyon and Marie Williams. Pi Chapter moved to the historical campus of Fisk University in 1927. The first Pi Chapter Basileus was Mildred Freeman. The Mary D. Shane Memorial Scholarship has been established to recognize her superlative leadership, diligence and community service as “Pi Chapter Graduate Advisor” and in keeping with the dormitory bearing the name of “Mary D. Shane Residence Hall” where thousands of students were nurtured and guided by her wisdom and knowledge to established academic heights within both the Fisk University and Global Communities.

Alpha Kappa Alpha “Pi Chapter” is honoring the achievements of our dear Fisk University Sister Alumnae

United States Representative Soror Frederica Smith Wilson, who was initiated into “Pi Chapter” at Fisk

University for her highly respected visionary leadership and esteemed illustrious career on Capitol Hill

during our “Centennial Celebration.”

Pi Chapter initiated and alumnae sorority sisters are overzealous with pride on the accomplishments of

our dear Soror Kamala Harris as well as all of our current “AKA Sorority Sisters” serving in the United

States House of Representatives for their commitment to serving their constituents while affecting

change in America and they are: Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12); Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18);

Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30); Terri A. Sewell (AL-07); Lauren Underwood (IL-14); (NJ-12); Nikema

Williams (GA-05); and Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24).

Fisk University “AKA Pi Chapter Members and Alumnae” are honored to have among its graduates

current United States House of Representatives Congressman Alcee Hastings (FL-23) and the late

United States Congressman John Lewis (GA-05).