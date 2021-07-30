AME Zion Board of Bishops Convicts Bishop Staccato Powell

National (RNS)— A prominent African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church leader has been removed from the ranks of bishop after being found guilty in a church trial for mishandling millions of dollars in transactions related to congregations.

Staccato Powell, who was the bishop of the denomination’s Western Episcopal District, had been suspended until the time of his trial, which was held on Wednesday (July 28) during the first day of the AME Zion Church’s hybrid General Conference in Atlanta.

This story was first reported by RNS.

Read full statement by members of the Board of Bishops of The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church below.

A core principle of Methodism is accountability. No position, regardless of prominence, is beyond this proposition. Our Discipline states; “A Bishop is consecrated for life, or so long as their spirit and practice are such as become the Gospel.” Further it informs that “Bishops are set apart to serve as models of servant leadership and must exercise their responsibilities consistent with an ethic of Christian love.”

The 51st Quadrennial Session of the General Conference meeting in Atlanta, Georgia after conducting a fair trial, reviewing extensive documentary evidence, hearing witnesses, and providing opportunity for a full defense, has voted to convict Reverend Staccato Powell of violation of church law, among other charges. He has been disrobed from the Office of Bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

While we grieve the circumstances, personal ethical lapses, and erroneous judgment that placed us in this difficult position, we are grateful for the historic and overwhelming affirmation of our standards of mutual accountability.

We pray that healing can now begin! Our prayers are lifted for Reverend Staccato Powell and his family. We pray for the laity and clergy of the Western Episcopal District, the Board of Bishops, and the entire membership of our beloved AME Zion Church.

Signed by the members of the Board of Bishops of The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

Bishop George E. Battle, Senior Bishop and President

Bishop Kenneth Monroe, Secretary

Bishop W. Darin Moore

Presiding Prelate of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District of The AME Zion Church

Immediate Past Chair of the National Council of Churches, USA