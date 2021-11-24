The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to launch a hate crime investigation into a possibly bias-motivated arson fire at an interracial family’s home in Tennessee.



On Nov. 1, the family’s house in Ripley, Tenn., was reduced to rubble in a fire that started while the family was on vacation. The Ripley Fire Department reportedly found the words “n***** lover” spray-painted on the wall of the pool behind the house. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the incident and have called it “suspicious.” It is not yet known if they are investigating the fire as a hate crime.



SEE: Tennessee Interracial Couple’s House Burned to the Ground in ‘Suspicious’ Fire After ‘N*gger Lover’ Spray-Painted on Pool Wall https://www.ibtimes.sg/tennessee-interracial-couples-house-burned-ground-suspicious-fire-after-ngger-lover-61395

TBI investigates Ripley house fire after racial slur found spray-painted on pool wall https://www.actionnews5.com/2021/11/22/tbi-investigates-ripley-house-fire-after-racial-slur-found-spray-painted-pool-wall/



“A possible bias motive for this disturbing incident must be investigated by state and federal authorities,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison. “Violence prompted by racist hate is on the rise nationwide, and it is essential that incidents like this are taken seriously by law enforcement.”



Allison said the American Muslim community and CAIR stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy and all other forms of bigotry.



