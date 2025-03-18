American Pride Rises Partnering with Campus Organizations to Defend DEI on College Campuses in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Colleges and universities in Tennessee and across the country are facing unprecedented attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, threatening students’ ability to learn on campuses where they feel safe, welcome and included. To combat these attacks, American Pride Rises (APR) is launching the Defending Our Dreams College Tour in Nashville on March 24.

During the week of March 24, APR will partner with campus organizations at Vanderbilt University, Tennessee State University and Fisk University to mobilize students around the importance of protecting and defending DEI on college campuses.

During each tour stop, students will hear from prominent leaders and advocates who are on the frontlines of the fight to protect DEI programs on their campuses. The tour will also include an on-campus activation to equip participants with the tools to resist efforts to dismantle DEI programs and ensure that colleges remain spaces of opportunity and belonging.

This tour kicks off as opponents of progress at the federal and state level baselessly attack diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education and work to close pathways to opportunity that have allowed students to build the life they dream of for generations.

In addition to Tennessee, the Defending Our Dreams College Tour will visit college campuses in Georgia, with more stops to be announced soon.

WHAT: The Defending Our Dreams College Tour

WHEN:

* March 24: Vanderbilt University – NPHC House, 6:00 pm

* March 26: Tennessee State University – Health Sciences Auditorium, 4:00 pm

* March 27: Fisk University – Jubilee Hall, 4:30 pm

WHO: Student leaders, faculty, and DEI advocates

RSVP: For media inquiries, event access, or to cover a tour stop, please contact apr@fenton.com.

About American Pride Rises: American Pride Rises (APR) is an initiative committed to protecting pathways to the American Dream by fighting for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive America for all.