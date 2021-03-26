An Enchanting Getaway: Kiawah Island Golf Resort

March 2015

Experience a magical seaside getaway and the finest in Southern hospitality at Kiawah(pronounced KEE-a-wah) Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. The refuge sits along ten miles of shoreline, inhabited by an array of wildlife including alligators, sea turtles, Bottlenose Dolphins, bobcats and more than 200 species of birds. All ages will enjoy exploring the 10,000 acre island.

The enchantment begins along the picturesque road leading the to the island, draped by Spanish moss, majestic oaks and tropical palmettos. Kiawah Island looks like a scene from a fairy tale, with lush green vegetation, lakes, creeks and marshes.

A scenic meandering drive through forests, parks, private luxury homes and villas, leads to the lavish Sanctuary Resort. Imbued with luxury and sophistication, the hotel lobby features a grand living room with ornate furnishings, a fireplace and collections from the early 20th century. A wall of windows showcases the courtyard facing the ocean. The oceanfront resort has 255 guest rooms, each providing a plush interior including marble walk in showers and deep soaking tubs.

SPA

A grand staircase leads to the Forbes Five Star Sanctuary Spa, which incorporates outdoor elements as mineral-rich mud and natural enzymes. Recommended is a deep tissue massage, which will soothe every muscle after a long journey. An expert masseuse will relieve all tension, offering rejuvenation for the remainder of the stay.

Following the massage, head to the Solarium, where the pampering will continue in the mineral whirlpool, sauna and steam room.

ACTIVITIES

The most strenuous part of vacationing in Kiawah is deciding which activities to choose from. The island was recently named the No. 1 island in North America by Conde Naste Traveler. There is an abundance of options conducive for all ages. A great choice for the whole family is the Dolphin Cruise along Kiawah River. The salt water is propitious to dolphins, sharks, oysters and other sea life. Many of the onsite excursions, such as the two-hour kayaking or paddle boarding tour, include an expert guide who also offers training prior to the journey.

A great land activity for the family is the alligator tour. The guided tour includes fascinating facts about these ancient behemoths, which are found throughout the property. A great way to explore the land is by bike. Be on the lookout for nests of Ospreys and eagles. Teens will enjoy the bike tour, “Get Lost,” complete with a compass and a trail leader, who shares insight along the miles of trails.

Yoga on the beach is highly recommended to get centered and feel the calm of the ocean. For golfers, the Ocean Course is sure to please providing a 7,356 yard, par 72 landscape. Golf Digest magazine named The Ocean Course America’s toughest golf course as well as the fourth best public course in America.

Additional activates, including art classes, fishing and more can be viewed at http://www.kiawahresort.com/recreation.

DINING

Dining at Kiawah Island is a culinary haven, where guests can choose from an upscale steakhouse to casual barbeque.

The Ocean Room, a Forbes 4 Star and AAA 4 Diamond status, offers fine steak and seafood. For more informal dining, consider the Ryder Cup at sunset, adjacent to The Ocean Room. Recommended are the Crispy Shrimp or Lobster Mac and Cheese appetizers. The shrimp is lightly fried and topped with a creamy sweet and chili sauce. For an entrée, the Thai lobster crab or traditional Fish n’ Chips are excellent choices. Save room for the Nutella dessert, which combines salted caramel and cherry coulis. It is served with a tart cherry sorbet.

For fine Italian, Tomasso is the perfect choice. Start off with the Brussel Sprout salad, where the chef blanches the sprouts overnight, giving it a unique texture and flavor. The crunchy delight is infused with paprika oil and pine nuts prior to serving. The recommended entrée is the Swordfish Scalloppini, cooked to perfection and topped with a lemon caper sauce.

For southern casual fare, enjoy southern style barbeque at Cherrywood BBQ. A must have is either the Oak and Hickory Smoked free range chicken or the succulent ribs, topped with Maple Chipotle rib sauce. Signature sauces are provided at the table. The restaurant overlooks the golf course, silhouetted by tall palm trees and small lakes, home to local gators.

Fresh soups, deli sandwiches, pizza and more can be found at the Marketplace.

Kiawah Island provides an enchanting balance of diverse ecosystems and wildlife and seaside sophistication. The island’s coastal ecology will captivate all visitors seeking an adventure. For more information on the one stop destination, visit http://www.kiawahresort.com.